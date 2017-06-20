Nation & World

Jury foreman posted about woman's attempted homicide trial

The Associated Press
WILKES-BARRE, Pa.

Attorneys say a jury foreman posted on Facebook about the trial he was on before the panel deadlocked in the case of a Pennsylvania woman accused of trying to kill herself and her two young children with vehicle exhaust.

Mark Nemetz told reporters Monday that he did post about being on jury duty — using the name Mark Carsetz on Facebook — but not about the specific trial.

But Luzerne County prosecutors and defense attorney Larry Kansky say the posts would have resulted in a mistrial had the jury not deadlocked Friday. Nine jurors wanted to convict 33-year-old Melissa Ann Scholl, but three jurors — including Nemetz — wanted to acquit her in what prosecutors called a murder-suicide attempt in December 2015.

Prosecutors aren't sure if they'll retry Scholl.

