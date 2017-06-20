Nation & World

June 20, 2017 6:31 AM

TS Bret causes heavy flooding, power outages in Trinidad

The Associated Press
PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad

Tropical Storm Bret has unleashed heavy flooding, knocked out power and ripped off several roofs in some areas of Trinidad &Tobago as it swirls west across the southern Caribbean region.

The storm was located about 20 miles (35 kilometers) east-northeast of Venezuela's Isla Margarita late Tuesday morning. It has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 21 mph (33 kph).

All airports in Trinidad & Tobago have reopened, although public schools and many businesses remain closed.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for part of Venezuela's east coast. A tropical storm watch is in effect for the Dutch Caribbean islands of Bonaire, Curacao and Aruba.

Bret is forecast to weaken and become a tropical depression on Wednesday.

