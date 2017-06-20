Israeli PM says work begun on new West Bank settlement

File - In this Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 file photo, Jewish settlers cook food in a basketball field in Amona, an unauthorized Israeli outpost in the West Bank, east of the Palestinian town of Ramallah. Ground was broken in the West Bank for the first new Israeli settlement in two decades to compensate for the Amona outpost demolished earlier this year, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday said as President Donald Trump's Mideast envoy, as well as son-in-law and aide Jared Kushner, arrive in the region for talks with Israel and Palestinian leaders. Oded Balilty, File AP Photo