Nation & World

June 20, 2017 7:58 AM

Texas prosecutor finds ex-day care owners innocent of abuse

The Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas

A Texas prosecutor is seeking a declaration of innocence for the former owners of a day care who were imprisoned for 21 years for child abuse and satanic rituals.

Dan and Fran Keller were freed in 2013 after the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals determined a doctor gave false testimony in their trial. They divorced in prison.

The couple was convicted in 1992 of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old after children in their care told investigators fantastic tales of dismembered babies and tortured pets.

In joint reporting by the Austin American Statesman and KVUE-TV, Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore said she'll file court documents Tuesday absolving the Kellers of any crimes.

Moore's determination of outright innocence makes each eligible for $80,000 in compensation for each year they were wrongfully imprisoned.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video