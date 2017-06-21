Tony DiCicco, coach of Women's World Cup champs, dies at 68

FILE - In this May 30, 2012, file photo, National Soccer Hall of Famer Tony DiCicco stands on the sidelines before an international friendly soccer match between Brazil and the United States, in Landover, Md. DiCicco, who coached the U.S. to the 1999 Women’s World Cup title, has died. He was 68. U.S. Soccer confirmed DiCicco’s death Tuesday, June 20, 2017. His son, Anthony, tweeted that DiCicco died at home with his family present. Nick Wass, File AP Photo