New Zealand lawmaker quits over allegations of secret taping

In this image made from video, New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English is questioned by reporters about secret recordings made by MP Todd Barclay, on his way the the National caucus at Parliament, Wellington, Tuesday, June 20, 2017. English on Tuesday released a statement he made last year to police, saying that lawmaker Todd Barclay told him that Barclay left a recording device running in his electorate office and captured criticism from a staffer. New Zealand Herald via AP Mark Mitchell