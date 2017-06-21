Man accused of moving cocaine through children's day care

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer talks during a news conference on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Los Angeles. Authorities say a Los Angeles man accused of trafficking cocaine out of his house did so while running an unlicensed day care center. A federal criminal complaint filed this month says 48-year-old Felipe Talamante tried to sell cocaine to an undercover agent. When the men met to make the sale in May, the agent noticed that children were playing in the home's front yard. Christopher Weber AP Photo