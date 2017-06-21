Heat wave hits Southwest on 1st day of summer

A crew from Juarez Construction sits under their excavator during a break to avoid the heat, Tuesday, June 20, 2017 in Tempe, Ariz. Phoenix hit a high of 118 on Monday with an excessive heat warning in place until Saturday.
Matt York
AP Photo
Xaviere Coleman pours water over his head to cool off in a Wookiee costume along the Las Vegas Strip, Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Las Vegas. Coleman was taking a break from posing for photographs with tourists. The first day of summer is forecast to bring some of the worst heat the southwestern U.S. has seen in years.
John Locher
AP Photo
Crew members building the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway take a break as they try to keep hydrated and stay cool as temperatures climb to near-record highs Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Phoenix.
Ross D. Franklin
AP Photo
At Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, departure signs show regional jet cancellations and American Airlines says seven regional flights have been delayed and 43 have been canceled because of a heat wave as temperatures climb to near-record highs Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Phoenix.
Ross D. Franklin
AP Photo
Julio Ruiz, left, who together with his father runs J.R.R. Roofing, hands a drink to one of his crew members replacing the shingles on house in Tucson, Ariz., Tuesday, June 20, 2017. The first day of summer was expected to bring some of the worst heat the Southwest U.S. has seen in years, forcing flights to be canceled, straining the power grid and making life miserable for workers toiling in temperatures that could reach 120 degrees in Phoenix.
Arizona Daily Star via AP
Rick Wiley
Jennifer Boushy, left, and Jennifer Rellinger, right, cool off their dogs in water at a dog park, Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Las Vegas. The first day of summer is forecast to bring some of the worst heat the southwestern U.S. has seen in years.
John Locher
AP Photo
Morgan Reed, a promotions assistant for KSLX, plays with a puppy wearing elastic booties at a PetSmart in Tempe, Ariz. on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Phoenix radio station KSLX handed out the protective coverings to protect dogs' paws from the hot pavement, as temperatures in Phoenix are forecasted to hit 120 degrees.
Angie Wang
AP Photo
Kara Leavitt, 34, picks up elastic booties for her 4-year-old dog Chase at a PetSmart in Tempe, Ariz. on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Phoenix radio station KSLX handed out the protective coverings to protect dogs' paws from the hot pavement, as temperatures in Phoenix are forecasted to hit 120 degrees.
Angie Wang
AP Photo
Marisabel Romo, 21, kisses her 2-month-old puppy Arrow before a vet appointment at a PetSmart in Tempe, Ariz. on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Phoenix radio station KSLX handed out the protective coverings to protect dogs' paws from the hot pavement, as temperatures in Phoenix are forecasted to hit 120 degrees.
Angie Wang
AP Photo
At Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport American Airlines regional jets sit on the tarmac as American Airlines says seven regional flights have been delayed and 43 have been canceled because of a heat wave as temperatures climb to near-record highs Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Phoenix.
Ross D. Franklin
AP Photo
A woman shields herself from the sun while walking along the Las Vegas Strip, Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Las Vegas. The first day of summer is forecast to bring some of the worst heat the southwestern U.S. has seen in years.
John Locher
AP Photo
People shield themselves from the sun while walking along the Las Vegas Strip, Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Las Vegas. The first day of summer is forecast to bring some of the worst heat the southwestern U.S. has seen in years.
John Locher
AP Photo
A local temperature sign reads 120-degrees as temperatures climb to near-record highs Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Phoenix. The National Weather Service forecasts a high of 120 degrees
49 degrees Celsius), which is has only hit three times in recorded history in Phoenix, the last time 22 years ago.
Seats glow in sunlight at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Los Angeles. The first day of summer brought some of the worst heat the Southwest U.S. has seen in years, forcing flights to be canceled, straining the power grid and making life miserable for workers toiling in temperatures that reached 120 degrees in some desert cities.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
Chris Mitchell pours water over his head to cool off in a Darth Vader costume along the Las Vegas Strip, Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Las Vegas. Mitchell was taking a break from posing for photographs with tourists. The first day of summer is forecast to bring some of the worst heat the southwestern U.S. has seen in years.
John Locher
AP Photo
Julio Ruiz of J.R.R. Roofing pauses in the heat while he and his crew remove old roofing on a house, as the temperature pushes 115-degrees in Tucson, Ariz. on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Ruiz said they had been working since 5:30am and had to finish putting down a layer of felt in case of monsoon rain. The Tucson area is under an excessive heat warning for the remainder of the week.
Arizona Daily Star via AP
Rick Wiley
Robert Vasquez, a crew member building the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway, adds electrolytes power to his water to keep hydrated and stay cool as temperatures climb to near-record highs Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Phoenix.
Ross D. Franklin
AP Photo
Crew members building the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway, Art Singleterry, left, helps Paul Anger, right, soaking a neck towel as Anger tries to stay cool as temperatures climb to near-record highs Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Phoenix.
Ross D. Franklin
AP Photo
Victor Giles, a crew member building the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway, sits in an air conditioned cab of a truck as he keeps hydrated while trying to stay cool as temperatures climb to near-record highs, Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Phoenix.
Ross D. Franklin
AP Photo
Crew members Yaw Dauh, right, and James Arthur, left, building the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway keep hydrated and stay cool as temperatures climb to near-record highs Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Phoenix.
Ross D. Franklin
AP Photo
An American Airlines grounds crew member at Sky Harbor International Airport walks on the tarmac, Tuesday, June 20, 2017 in Phoenix. Phoenix hit a high of 118 on Monday with an excessive heat warning in place until Saturday.
AP Photo
Dana Wheeler, a civil engineer with Integra Engineering, wraps a wet headband around his head to combat the heat, Tuesday, June 20, 2017 in Tempe, Ariz. Phoenix hit a high of 118 on Monday with an excessive heat warning in place until Saturday.
Matt York
AP Photo
Heat waves ripple across the tarmac at Sky Harbor International Airport as downtown Phoenix stands in the background as an airplane lands, Tuesday, June 20, 2017 in Phoenix. Phoenix hit a high of 118 on Monday with an excessive heat warning in place until Saturday.
Matt York
AP Photo
An American Airlines grounds crew member at Sky Harbor International Airport puts on a wet hat to combat the heat, Tuesday, June 20, 2017 in Phoenix. Phoenix hit a high of 118 on Monday with an excessive heat warning in place until Saturday.
Matt York
AP Photo
Jennifer Boushy pours water to cool off her dog Rufus, Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Las Vegas. The first day of summer is forecast to bring some of the worst heat the southwestern U.S. has seen in years.
John Locher
AP Photo
