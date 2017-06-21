South Sudan no longer in famine, but situation is critical

In this photo taken Saturday, June 17, 2017, men, women and children line up to be registered with the World Food Programme

WFP) for food distribution in Old Fangak, in Jonglei state, one of the worst affected areas for food insecurity according to a food security report, in South Sudan. South Sudan no longer has areas in famine, but almost 2 million people are on the brink of starvation and an estimated 6 million people - half the population - will face extreme food insecurity between June and July, according to reports by the government and the United Nations released Wednesday, June 21, 2017.