In this June 15, 2017 photo released by the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, escaped Georgia inmate Ricky Dubose poses for a booking photo in Tenn. The end of the road for the two inmates, Dubose, and Donnie Russell Rowe sought in the killings of their guards on a Georgia prison bus turned out to be the driveway of a homeowner in rural Tennessee, who held them at gunpoint, June 15, 2017, until reinforcements arrived. Rutherford County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Nation & World

June 21, 2017 7:33 AM

Inmates accused of killing prison guards face murder charges

The Associated Press
EATONTON, Ga.

Two inmates accused of killing their guards on a Georgia prison bus have been brought before a judge on charges including murder, felony escape and hijacking a motor vehicle.

Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Stephen Bradley said it is very clearly a death penalty case.

Multiple news outlets report that Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, and Ricky Dubose, 24, appeared in court in Putnam County, southeast of Atlanta, on Wednesday.

The judge declined to set bond, citing the nature of the charges.

The two men are accused of disarming and killing sergeants Christopher Monica 42, and Curtis Billue, 58, while escaping from the prison transfer bus on June 13, then carjacking a motorist to get away.

They were arrested two days later in Tennessee following an intense manhunt.

