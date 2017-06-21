Hungary: Trial starts in case of 71 migrants killed in truck

Defendants stand in the courtroom at the beginning of the trial against 11 defendants charged with involvement in the death of 71 migrants who suffocated in a refrigerated truck which passed through Hungary and was discovered in Austria, near Parndorf, in 2015 at the tribunal in Kecskemet, 85 kms southeast of Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Prosecutors are seeking life sentences in the case of four suspects and fixed-term imprisonment and expulsion from Hungary in the case of seven. MTI via AP Sandor Ujvari