Nation & World

June 21, 2017 9:24 AM

Benelux, Baltic and Nordic leaders meet ahead of EU summit

The Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands

Leaders of the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg are due to meet with counterparts and senior officials from Baltic and Nordic nations for talks ahead of a European Union summit and two days after formal negotiations on Britain's divorce from the EU opened in Brussels.

Wednesday evening's meeting in The Hague follows similar discussions in Warsaw between leaders of the so-called Benelux countries and four central European nations as countries across the continent seek to stake out common ground in the post-Brexit European Union.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is hosting a dinner for the prime ministers of Belgium, Luxembourg, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and Sweden as well as officials from Finland and Denmark for a working dinner at the Netherlands' parliamentary complex.

