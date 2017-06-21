Timeline of events before, during Michigan airport stabbing

This March 11, 2005 photo shows Jeff Neville in Goodrich, Mich. Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said the officer stabbed Wednesday, June 21, 2017 is Lt. Jeff Neville with the Bishop International Airport police. Officials on Wednesday evacuated an airport in Flint, Michigan, where a witness said he saw an officer bleeding from his neck and a knife nearby on the ground. Officials on Wednesday evacuated the airport, where a witness said he saw an officer bleeding from his neck and a knife nearby on the ground. The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP Steve Jessmore