IS militants destroy 12 century mosque in Iraq's Mosul

This image provided by U.S. CENTCOM shows al-Nuri mosque destroyed by the Islamic State group, in Mosul, Iraq, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. The Islamic State group destroyed the mosque and its iconic leaning minaret known as al-Hadba when fighters detonated explosives inside the structures Wednesday night, Iraq's Ministry of Defense said. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi tweeted early Thursday, June 22, 2017 that the destruction was an admission by the militants that they are losing the fight for Iraq's second-largest city. U.S. CENTCOM via AP)