A fire fighting aircraft drops water over a fire outside the village of Pedrogao Grande central Portugal, Monday, June 19, 2017. More than 2,000 firefighters in Portugal battled Monday to contain major wildfires in the central region of the country, where one blaze killed dozens of people, while authorities came under mounting criticism for not doing more to prevent the tragedy. Paulo Duarte AP Photo
Nation & World

June 22, 2017 3:05 AM

Portugal brings 2nd wildfire under control after 64 died

The Associated Press
LISBON, Portugal

Portuguese authorities say they have contained a dangerous wildfire that raged for five days near another blaze that killed 64 people last weekend.

More than 2,000 firefighters and some two dozen water-dropping aircraft fought the two fires amid strong winds and temperatures above 40 C (104 F) as the country's annual wildfire season started earlier than usual.

The Civil Protection Agency said Thursday that the wildfire at Gois, about 150 kilometers (95 miles) north of Lisbon, was under control.

The deadly blaze at Pedrogao Grande, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) away, was contained Wednesday.

Hundreds of firefighters remained on standby at both fires to prevent them from reigniting. Officials said the two blazes blackened about 40,000 hectares (99,000 acres) of woodland.

Several official investigations are assessing the disaster response.

  Comments  

