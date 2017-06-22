Nation & World

June 22, 2017 4:35 AM

Repo man tows minivan with sleeping child in back

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia police say a man repossessing a minivan towed it with a sleeping child in the back.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday when the man used GPS to track the vehicle after the 7-year-old's mother said she had stopped to run into work.

The woman and bystanders screamed as the tow truck drove off with her child and the vehicle, which had tinted windows.

The tow truck driver said he checked and didn't see anyone inside.

Police stopped the vehicle about 10 blocks away.

The investigation is ongoing.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video