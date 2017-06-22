Nation & World

June 22, 2017 7:53 AM

Judge won't reduce charges in New York-New Jersey bomb case

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

A judge says he won't throw out charges that could result in a mandatory life prison sentence for a man accused of plotting bomb attacks in New Jersey and New York that injured 30 people.

Federal Judge Richard Berman ruled Thursday in the case brought against 29-year-old Ahmad Khan Rahimi.

Berman says there is judicial precedent to keep two explosives charges that defense lawyers wanted taken out of an eight-count indictment.

Rahimi is an Afghanistan-born U.S. citizen who pleaded not guilty to detonating a pipe bomb near a charity run in Seaside Park, New Jersey, and planting two pressure cooker bombs in Manhattan in September.

The Seaside Park bomb didn't hurt anyone. One of the Manhattan bombs didn't explode, but the other detonated in the Chelsea neighborhood, causing the injuries.

