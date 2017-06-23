New Zealand newspaper names all drunk drivers on front page

This image supplied by the Mountain Scene newspaper, in Queenstown, New Zealand, shows the front page from the Thursday, June 22, 2017, edition naming Queenstown's convicted drink drivers. The newspaper in a New Zealand resort town is taking a stance against drunken driving by identifying those convicted of the offense this year on its front page. Queenstown’s breathtaking scenery, adventure sports and skiing have made it a must-see destination for millions of tourists but its vibrant nightlife has also contributed to what some describe as an epidemic of drunken driving. Mountain Scene via AP)