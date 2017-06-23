Serbia ruling party gathers support for proposed gay PM

In this photo taken Friday, June 16, 2017, Serbia's Prime Minister-designate Ana Brnabic speaks to media in Vrnjacka Banja, Serbia. The ruling conservatives say that if Serbia's Prime Minister-designate Ana Brnabic does not get enough votes to be confirmed by parliament as the first openly gay person to head the country's government, early general elections would be held. Darko Vojinovic AP Photo