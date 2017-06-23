A look at Albania's leading election candidates

FILE - This is a Thursday, March. 16, 2016, file photo of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama as he gestures during press conference marking the end of a summit of Western Balkan leaders in Sarajevo, Bosnia. Albania holds parliamentary elections Sunday, June 25, 2017 a poll that will gauge the country’s readiness to start European Union membership talks. ﻿﻿ Rama made his name as the man who updated the drab, communist-era look of the Albanian capital. Now he’s seeking a second term as prime minister with the Socialist Party . ﻿﻿ Amel Emric, File AP Photo