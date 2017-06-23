Nation & World

June 23, 2017 4:37 AM

Police looking for patrolman who skipped out on his trial

The Associated Press
FREEHOLD, N.J.

New Jersey authorities are looking for a police officer after he skipped out on his trial on charges that he helped gang members in police investigations.

The Monmouth County Sheriff's Office says it is searching for 49-year-old Keith German after the Asbury Park patrolman failed to show up in court Tuesday. The trial went on without him. German's lawyer isn't commenting.

A neighbor tells the Asbury Park Press he saw two people loading a trailer in German's driveway last week.

German is accused of tipping off gang members in police investigations in exchange for stalking a woman who turned down his advances.

He was free on $50,000 bond, charged with numerous crimes, including official misconduct, racketeering conspiracy, stalking and computer theft.

