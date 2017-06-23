Nation & World

June 23, 2017 4:26 AM

Authorities charge man in mosque incident

The Associated Press
LONDON

British authorities have charged 47-year-old Darren Osborne with terrorism-related murder and attempted murder in connection with the van attack on a crowd of Muslim worshippers near two north London mosques.

London police had linked the death of a 51-year-old man to the mosque attack, saying he died of "multiple injuries" after a van plowed into worshippers at a time the area was busy with people spilling out of mosques following Ramadan prayers.

Makram Ali was already receiving treatment for a medical problem when the attack occurred early Monday. Police have characterized the incident as a terrorist attack directed at Muslims.

Osborne, who had been living in Wales, was arrested on several counts, including the preparation or instigation of terrorism. His family said he had been "troubled" for a long time.

The attack has raised tensions in London, which had suffered three previous extremist attacks in the last three months.

