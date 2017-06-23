The Latest: Doctors: Officer stabbed at airport recovering

Rachael Hannah hugs Einas Shalabi after the Flint Islamic Center's interfaith prayer service on Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Flint, Mich., for Lt. Jeff Neville, who was stabbed at Bishop Airport Wednesday morning. "I felt so obliged, morally, that I have to come, support and be a part of this. This is my first time attending an interfaith ceremony and I feel like there is a lot of positive energy here. Each and everyone prayed with their own language and own prayer but they were all asking for the same thing," said Shalabi, of Grand Blanc, Mich. The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP Shannon Millard