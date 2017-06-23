Nation & World

June 23, 2017 11:27 AM

Dallas officer faces charge in shooting death of suspect

The Associated Press
DALLAS

A grand jury has recommended an aggravated assault charge against a Dallas police officer who shot and killed a suspect in a January incident involving a stolen car.

The Dallas County district attorney announced Friday that Christopher Hess was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault. The charge is related to the January shooting death of Genevive Dawes.

Hess and another officer had responded to a suspicious person call. Dawes and a passenger allegedly ignored commands to get out of the car, reversed the car into a police cruiser, rammed a wooden fence and were reversing away from the fence when police fired, killing Dawes and injuring the passenger.

Authorities say Hess, a 10-year veteran, will be placed on administrative leave pending a review by Internal Affairs investigators.

