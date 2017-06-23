Nation & World

June 23, 2017 9:08 AM

5 people electrocuted in pool at water park in Turkey

The Associated Press
ANKARA, Turkey

Turkish media reports say five people — three of them children — were electrocuted at a water park pool in northwest Turkey and have died.

The private Dogan news agency reported Friday that the three children were caught up in an electrical current in the pool at the park in the town of Akyazi, in Sakarya province. The park's manager and his son dived into the pool to try and save them.

Dogan says all five were rushed to a hospital, but could not be saved. The report says an investigation is underway.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos