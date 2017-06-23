A military jet is attended to after flipping over at the Dayton International Airport on Friday, June 23, 2017, in Dayton, Ohio.
A military jet is attended to after flipping over at the Dayton International Airport on Friday, June 23, 2017, in Dayton, Ohio. Dayton Daily News via AP Ty Greenlees

June 23, 2017 1:59 PM

2 on Thunderbirds jet in Ohio accident taken to hospital

The Associated Press
DAYTON, Ohio

A Thunderbirds Air Force jet went off a runway while preparing for an Ohio air show, and authorities say the jet's two occupants have been taken to a hospital.

The extent of any injuries wasn't immediately known.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office received a report around 12:30 p.m. Friday of a jet off the end of a runway and on its top at the Dayton International Airport. Wright-Patterson Air Force Base dispatched crash and rescue crews.

The airport director says the occupants were conscious when taken to a hospital, but any information on their condition would come from the Thunderbirds.

A Thunderbirds statement said the F-16D Fighting Falcon was conducting a "single-ship familiarization" when it had the "mishap." The Thunderbirds say more information will be released when available.

