Mueller and Comey not as close as Trump and others suggest

FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2013, file photo, then-incoming FBI Director James Comey talks with outgoing FBI Director Robert Mueller before Comey was officially sworn in at the Justice Department in Washington. Mueller, the somber-faced and demanding FBI director who led the bureau through the Sept. 11 attacks, and Comey, his more approachable and outwardly affable successor, may be poles apart stylistically but both command a wealth of respect in the law enforcement and legal community. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo