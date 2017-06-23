AP sources: Military to seek delay on transgender enlistees

FILE - In this June 13, 2017, file photo. Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford listens on Capitol Hill in Washington. Military chiefs will seek a six-month delay before letting transgender people enlist in their services, officials said June 23. Dunford told a Senate committee there have been some issues identified with recruiting transgender individuals that “some of the service chiefs believe need to be resolved before we move forward.” He said Mattis was reviewing the matter. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo