FILE - In this June 13, 2017, file photo. Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford listens on Capitol Hill in Washington. Military chiefs will seek a six-month delay before letting transgender people enlist in their services, officials said June 23. Dunford told a Senate committee there have been some issues identified with recruiting transgender individuals that “some of the service chiefs believe need to be resolved before we move forward.” He said Mattis was reviewing the matter. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo

Nation & World

June 23, 2017 11:55 PM

AP sources: Military to seek delay on transgender enlistees

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press
WASHINGTON

U.S. military chiefs plan to seek a six-month delay before allowing transgender people to enlist in the services.

Officials tell The Associated Press that service leaders hammered out an agreement that rejects Army and Air Force requests for a two-year wait.

The request for a delay is expected to go to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis for a final decision.

Transgender service members have been able to serve openly in the military since last year when the defense secretary at the time, Ash Carter, ended the ban.

Carter gave the services until July 1 to develop policies to allow people already identifying as transgender to newly join the military. The military chiefs have said they need time to study the issue and its impact.

