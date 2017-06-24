Nation & World

June 24, 2017 2:41 AM

Namibia buries leader who campaigned against apartheid

The Associated Press
JOHANNESBURG

Namibians have gathered for a state funeral for Herman Andimba Toivo ya Toivo, an independence leader who was jailed during South Africa's era of white minority rule.

Ya Toivo's flag-draped casket was driven through Windhoek on Saturday before its transfer to Heroes Acre, a burial site on the outskirts of the Namibian capital.

In a speech, President Hage Geingob described ya Toivo, who died June 9 at age 92, as a "symbol of defiance against tyranny and oppression."

Ya Toivo was a founder of Swapo, the anti-apartheid movement that evolved into Namibia's ruling party after independence in 1990.

South Africa's white minority government had controlled South West Africa, the name for Namibia before independence. Ya Toivo was jailed for 16 years on Robben Island, where Nelson Mandela was also held.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos