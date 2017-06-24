Nation & World

Angola expels 8,000 Congolese fleeing violence, UN says

The Associated Press
The United Nations says Angola has expelled more than 8,000 Congolese who entered the southern African country while fleeing deadly violence at home.

A new humanitarian report says more than 30,000 Congolese have fled to Angola during months of violence in Congo's central Kasai regions that began in August.

Catholic officials in Congo have estimated that more than 3,300 people have been killed in the unrest, and the U.N. Human Rights Council on Friday voted to send experts to the region to investigate alleged abuses that include beheadings.

The U.N. says more than one million Congolese have been displaced inside the country by the fighting blamed on militias and government forces.

It says militias have used an estimated 500 girls and boys as fighters or "human shields."

