FILE - This undated photo provided by the South Pasadena, Calif., Police Department shows Aramazd Andressian Sr. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says the father of a 5-year-old who has been missing for two months has been arrested on suspicion of his son's murder. The department said in a statement that 35-year-old Aramazd Andressian Sr. was arrested on Friday, June 23, 2017, afternoon in Las Vegas and is being held there on $10 million bail.
Nation & World

June 24, 2017 7:30 AM

California father denies allegation he killed missing son

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

An attorney for a man arrested on suspicion of killing his 5-year-old son, who has been missing for two months, says his client is innocent.

Robert Nardoni said Saturday that 35-year-old Aramazd Andressian Sr. is adamant that he never harmed his child.

Andressian was arrested Friday afternoon in Las Vegas and is being held there on $10 million bail.

A Los Angeles County sheriff's spokeswoman wouldn't say what evidence led to Andressian's arrest. A news conference is scheduled for Monday.

Investigators have been searching for 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian Jr. since his father was found passed out in a park in South Pasadena, California, on April 22. Sheriff's officials say the father took prescription pills and was found in a car doused in gasoline.

