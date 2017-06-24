Jordan to cancel 'marry the victim' clause shielding rapists

In this June 1, 2017 photo, judge Jehad al-Duradi, who deals with sexual violence cases in Jordan, speaks in an interview in his office in Amman, Jordan. Jordan is on the verge of repealing an article in its penal code that allows a rapist to escape punishment if he marries his victim. Women's activists say this would be a victory, but that much work lies ahead and that women still suffer under patriarchal customs and a legal system that fails to protect victims. Omar Akour AP Photo