Venezuelan president's opponents lay siege to air base

Demonstrators break up rocks as they prepare to confront security forces in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, June 24, 2017. Demonstrators took to the streets asking restraint from security forces after more than 70 people have been killed during almost 90 days of protests seeking President Nicolas Maduro's removal.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
A demonstrator wraps his body with rug scraps in anticipation that security forces fire pellets, during an anti-government protest, on the Francisco Fajardo highway outside La Carlota Air Base in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, June 23, 2017. More than 70 people have been killed during almost 90 days of protests seeking President Nicolas Maduro's removal.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
Demonstrators break up concrete to make missiles, from the fence of La Carlota Air Base during a protest on the Francisco Fajardo highway, outside in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, June 24, 2017. Demonstrators took to the streets asking restraint from security forces after more than 70 people have been killed during almost 90 days of protests seeking President Nicolas Maduro's removal.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
Flanked by his generals Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gives his speech during Army Day celebrations at Fuerte Tiuna, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, June 24, 2017. Maduro joined the army celebrations as thousands marched in the streets of the capital to demand restraint from government security forces after more than 70 people have been killed during almost 90 days of protests seeking his removal.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro walks with the Army commander's baton in hand as he arrives for Army Day celebrations at Fuerte Tiuna, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, June 24, 2017. Maduro joined the army celebrations as thousands marched in the streets of the capital to demand restraint from government security forces after more than 70 people have been killed during almost 90 days of protests seeking his removal.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
Demonstrators run as government security forces launch tear gas at them during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, June 24, 2017. Demonstrators took to the streets asking restraint from security forces after more than 70 people have been killed during almost 90 days of protests seeking President Nicolas Maduro's removal.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
A demonstrator is carried away by others after being injured during protests in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, June 24, 2017. Demonstrators took to the streets asking restraint from security forces after more than 70 people have been killed during almost 90 days of protests seeking President Nicolas Maduro's removal.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
A masked demonstrator walks near a flaming truck, seized and set on fire by demonstrators, during an anti-government protest on the Francisco Fajardo highway, outside La Carlota Air Base in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, June 23, 2017. More than 70 people have been killed during almost 90 days of protests seeking President Nicolas Maduro's removal.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
Demonstrators take cover next to the fence of La Carlota Air Base in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, June 24, 2017. Demonstrators took to the streets asking restraint from security forces after more than 70 people have been killed during almost 90 days of protests seeking President Nicolas Maduro's removal.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
Demonstrators beat on the fence of La Carlota Air Base, where a demonstrator was killed this week during a protest on the Francisco Fajardo highway, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, June 24, 2017. Demonstrators took to the streets asking restraint from security forces after more than 70 people have been killed during almost 90 days of protests seeking President Nicolas Maduro's removal.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
A Demonstrator holds a sign that reads in Spanish "Military Rebellion Now" next to the fence of La Carlota Air Base in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, June 24, 2017. Demonstrators took to the streets asking restraint from security forces after more than 70 people have been killed during almost 90 days of protests seeking President Nicolas Maduro's removal.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
