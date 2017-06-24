Nation & World

June 24, 2017 7:02 PM

The Latest: Coroner apologizes for misidentifying body

The Associated Press
SANTA ANA, Calif.

The Latest on a mix-up by a Southern California's coroner's officer that led a family to bury a man wrongly identified as their son (all times local):

7:00 p.m.

An official is apologizing to a family who buried an unidentified man that was wrongly identified by the coroner's office as their son.

Sheriff's Lt. Lane Lagaret, a spokesman for the coroner's office, says in a statement Saturday that the department extends regrets to the family of 57-year-old Frank Kerrigan "for any emotional stress caused as a result of this unfortunate incident."

Kerrigan's parents buried a body identified by officials as their son on May 6. Eleven days later, a family friend called them to say their son was alive.

Lagaret says the Orange County Sheriff's Department is conducting an internal investigation into the mix-up.

He says that all identification policies and procedures will be reviewed to ensure no misidentifications occur in the future.

___

11:33 a.m.

A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.

Eighty-two-year-old Frank J. Kerrigan of Wildomar says the Orange County coroner's office mistakenly identified a body found dead on May 6 as that of his son.

Kerrigan says he was told fingerprints were used to ID 57-year-old Frank M. Kerrigan, who is mentally ill and homeless.

But Kerrigan's lawyer tells the Orange County Register (http://bit.ly/2tZSyZj ) it appears authorities weren't able to match fingerprints from the corpse before concluding it was Kerrigan's son.

A $20,000 funeral and burial were held.

Eleven days later, Kerrigan's friend called to say his son was alive. Kerrigan says his son got on the phone and told him: "Hi Dad."

A coroner's spokesman says the case is under investigation.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos