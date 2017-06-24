Nation & World

June 24, 2017 10:28 PM

Militants hit Indonesia police; 1 officer, 1 attacker dead

The Associated Press
MEDAN, Indonesia

Authorities say two suspected militants have attacked police in western Indonesia, leaving an officer and an assailant dead.

National police spokesman Setyo Wasisto says two men stormed the police headquarters in North Sumatra's provincial capital of Medan early Sunday and stabbed to death a police officer who was at his post.

Responding officers shot the two attackers, killing one and seriously wounding the other.

Sunday's attack came as Indonesians are celebrating the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Muslim-majority Indonesia has carried out a sustained crackdown on militants since the 2002 Bali bombings that killed 202 people, but a new threat has emerged from Islamic State group sympathizers.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos