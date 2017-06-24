Nation & World

June 24, 2017 10:30 PM

Strong earthquake injures 2, knocks off roof tiles in Japan

The Associated Press
TOKYO

A strong earthquake has shaken residents in a mountainous region of central Japan, injuring at least two people and knocking roof tiles off homes.

The Japan Meteorological Agency says a magnitude 5.6 quake struck about 7 a.m. Sunday in Nagano prefecture, about 190 kilometers (120 miles) west of Tokyo. The U.S. Geological Survey measured the magnitude at 5.2.

Authorities say two people had minor injuries, one in Otaki village and the other in Kiso town.

The Fire and Damage Management Agency reported multiple incidents of fallen roof tiles and broken glass. Japanese television broadcaster NHK showed a worker in Kiso picking up glass from a shattered show window at a Nissan car dealer.

There was no danger of tsunami from the inland earthquake.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos