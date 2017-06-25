In this photo taken on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, the Supreme Court Building is seen in Washington. The Supreme Court is expected to decide in the next few days whether the Trump administration can enforce a ban on visitors to the United States from six mostly Muslim countries. The legal fight has been going on since President Donald Trump rolled out a ban a week after his inauguration.
Nation & World

June 25, 2017 4:46 AM

Options for Supreme Court on Trump travel ban

By MARK SHERMAN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The Supreme Court is expected to decide within days whether the Trump administration can enforce a ban on visitors to the U.S. from six mostly Muslim countries.

The high-stakes legal fight has been going on since President Donald Trump rolled out a travel ban just a week after his inauguration. He casts it as critical to deterring terror attacks in the United States.

Opponents argue that the ban targets Muslims in violation of federal law and the Constitution, and that it stems from Trump's campaign pledge to halt the entry of all Muslims into the U.S.

Lower federal courts have so far agreed and blocked the travel ban. One court also has blocked a 120-day halt on refugee arrivals in the United States.

The Supreme Court has several options.

