This undated photo shows the rock formation Trollpikkenin before its damage, in Egersund, western Norway. A group of activists have started to collect money to repair the penis-shaped rock formation and a popular tourist attraction after it was found badly damaged Saturday June 24, 2017. It was discovered cracked complete with drilling holes in the rock - something that experts say suggests strongly that it was cut off on purpose.
This undated photo shows the rock formation Trollpikkenin before its damage, in Egersund, western Norway. A group of activists have started to collect money to repair the penis-shaped rock formation and a popular tourist attraction after it was found badly damaged Saturday June 24, 2017. It was discovered cracked complete with drilling holes in the rock - something that experts say suggests strongly that it was cut off on purpose. NTB Scanpix via AP Ingve Aalbu
This undated photo shows the rock formation Trollpikkenin before its damage, in Egersund, western Norway. A group of activists have started to collect money to repair the penis-shaped rock formation and a popular tourist attraction after it was found badly damaged Saturday June 24, 2017. It was discovered cracked complete with drilling holes in the rock - something that experts say suggests strongly that it was cut off on purpose. NTB Scanpix via AP Ingve Aalbu

Nation & World

June 25, 2017 5:13 AM

Norwegians collect money to fix penis-shaped rock formation

The Associated Press
HELSINKI

Activists are collecting money to repair a penis-shaped rock formation in southern Norway after the popular tourist attraction was found badly damaged.

Joggers discovered Saturday that the Trollpikken rock formation had cracked and noted drilling holes in the rock — something that experts say strongly suggests the rock was deliberately vandalized.

By Sunday, over 500 people had donated nearly 90,000 Norwegian kroner ($10,600) to fix the formation located south of the southern coastal city of Stavanger.

Activist Kjetil Bentsen told public broadcaster NRK that he was convinced the Trollpikken "will be rebuilt" with donated money.

Police are looking for tips to find the person or persons who did it. They could face a one-year prison sentence for a serious environmental crime.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos