Nation & World

June 25, 2017 4:54 AM

Tropical Storm Dora forms off Mexico's Pacific coast

The Associated Press
MEXICO CITY

Tropical Storm Dora has formed off the Pacific coast of Mexico, and forecasters say it's likely to bring heavy rains without making a direct hit on land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Dora is centered about 165 miles (265 kilometers) south-southwest of Acapulco and it's moving toward the west-northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).

The storm has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and forecasters say it could reach hurricane force on Monday as it moves roughly parallel to the coast and then curves toward the west.

The hurricane center said Sunday that Dora is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches (2.5 to 7.5 centimeters) of rain to coastal areas, with as much as 5 inches (12.5 centimeters) falling in a few places.

