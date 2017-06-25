Tebow being promoted to Mets' affiliate in Florida

FILE - In this April 6, 2017, file photo, Columbia Fireflies outfielder Tim Tebow applauds from the dugout during a minor league baseball game against the Augusta GreenJackets in Columbia, S.C. The first half of Tebow’s first professional baseball season is complete. It did not end on a high note. The former Heisman winner struck out three times on Sunday, June 18, 2017, as the Fireflies fell out of a playoff spot. Tebow did put together a five-game hitting streak that is his longest of the season for the New York Mets’ Single A franchise. Sean Rayford, File AP Photo