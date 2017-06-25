Workers build a burlap, plywood and steel-pipe structure to contain the rootball so they can move the roughly 100-foot sequoia tree in Boise, Idaho, Thursday, June 22, 2017. The sequoia tree sent more than a century ago by naturalist John Muir to Idaho and planted in a Boise medical doctor's yard has become an obstacle to progress. So the 98-foot
Nation & World

June 25, 2017 12:32 PM

The Latest: Transplanted: 10-story Sequoia moves 2 blocks

The Associated Press
BOISE, Idaho

The Latest on a century-old sequoia moving to make way for a Boise, Idaho, hospital expansion (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

A large sequoia tree with a history rooted in conservation was standing in the way of progress, so on Sunday, it was moved.

More than a century after it was sent to Idaho as a sapling by naturalist John Muir, the 10-story tree was shifted across the street to make way for a hospital expansion.

The tree reached its new turf Sunday morning.

St. Luke's Health System spokeswoman Anita Kissée says crews started rolling the tree down Fort Street at 1 a.m.

Once it reached its destination, crews had a bit of trouble because the inflation tubes that carried the tree were too long for the hole that had been dug. They made the hole bigger and placed the tree in at about 11:15 a.m.

___

8:50 a.m.

A sequoia tree with a history rooted in conservation is standing in the way of progress.

The tree was sent to Idaho more than a century ago by naturalist John Muir and was planted in a doctor's Boise yard. The 10-story tree is on the move again, this time shifting across the street to make way for a hospital expansion. The tree is expected to reach its new turf Sunday.

St. Luke's Health System is spending $300,000 to move the 98-foot (30-meter) tree to city property about two blocks away.

  Comments  

