June 25, 2017 3:14 PM

The Latest: 30 missing after tourist boat sinks in Colombia

The Associated Press
BOGOTA, Colombia

The Latest on the sinking of a tourist boat in Medellin, Colombia (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

The head of Colombia's police says that three people have died and 30 are missing after a tourist boat with about 150 people on board capsized near Medellin.

Gen. Jorge Nieto told Blu Radio on Sunday that authorities are still in the process of identifying the victims.

A rescue operation was under underway in the Guatape reservoir. Medellin's mayor said firefighters and scuba divers were heading to the town. A flotilla of recreational boats rushed to the scene to pull people from the vessel.

