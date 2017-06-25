AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Wednesday, June 21, 2017, file photo, children perform yoga to mark the International Day of Yoga in Seoul, South Korea. Millions of yoga enthusiasts bent and twisted their bodies in complex postures across much of the world on Wednesday to mark the third International Yoga Day.
In this Friday June 23, 2017, file photo, Muslim women shop for meat in preparation of the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday that marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a market in Jakarta, Indonesia.
In this Wednesday, June 21, 2017, file photo, dancers wait backstage as they prepare for a performance during the Bali Arts Festival in Bali, Indonesia. The resort island of Bali is holding a month-long annual Bali Arts Festival from June 10 to July 8.
In this Sunday, June 25, 2017, file photo, rescuers with sniffer dogs stand near earthmoving equipment digging at the site of a landslide in Xinmo village in Maoxian County in southwestern China's Sichuan Province. Crews searching through the rubble left by a landslide that buried a mountain village under tons of soil and rocks in southwestern China found bodies, but many others remained missing.
In this Wednesday, June 21, 2017, file photo, participants perform yoga to mark International Yoga Day in New Delhi, India. Millions of yoga enthusiasts across India take part in mass yoga sessions to mark the third International Yoga Day which falls on June 21 every year.
In this Friday, June 23, 2017, file photo, a boy plays under a large Palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian rally marking the International Al-Quds
Jerusalem) Day outside the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia. Al-Quds Day is observed every last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
In this Sunday, June 18, 2017, file photo, men play cards as another man sits on a chair outside of an old building in Beijing. The center of China's capital was once dominated by traditional hutongs, or alleyways, full of historic courtyard homes, but many have been demolished during decades of growth and redevelopment.
In this Sunday, June 18, 2017 file photo, staff of a boat restaurant on the Taedong River wait to greet customers in Pyongyang, North Korea. The boat is berthed along the river, which is the fifth longest river on the Korean Peninsula and runs through the country's capital, Pyongyang.
In this Sunday, June 18, 2017, file photo, journalists observe the damaged USS Fitzgerald at the U.S. Naval base in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo. Navy divers found a number of sailors' bodies Sunday aboard the stricken USS Fitzgerald that collided with a container ship in the busy sea off Japan.
In this Tuesday, June 20, 2017, file photo, Johnny Depp fans dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow pose before the Japan premiere of his film "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" in Tokyo.
In this Thursday, June 22, 2017, file photo, people holding umbrellas climb an outdoor staircase on a rainy day in Beijing. Although Beijing is in a semi-dry climate, it receives much of its annual precipitation during the summer months.
In this Thursday, June 22, 2017, file photo, a man walks by window reflections of sun umbrellas used in an art display at the Geumcheon government building in Seoul, South Korea. During past several days, the temperature soared over 30 degrees Celsius
86 degrees Fahrenheit), in afternoon, bringing a steamy heat to the capital area.
