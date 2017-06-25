In this Sunday, June 25, 2017, file photo, family members grieve at the site of a landslide in Xinmo village in Maoxian County in southwestern China's Sichuan Province. Crews searching through the rubble left by a landslide that buried a mountain village under tons of soil and rocks in southwestern China found bodies, but many others remained missing.
In this Sunday, June 25, 2017, file photo, family members grieve at the site of a landslide in Xinmo village in Maoxian County in southwestern China's Sichuan Province. Crews searching through the rubble left by a landslide that buried a mountain village under tons of soil and rocks in southwestern China found bodies, but many others remained missing. Ng Han Guan, File AP Photo
Nation & World

June 25, 2017 10:10 PM

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

The Associated Press

Family members grieved for their dead relatives at the site of a massive landslide in Xinmo village in southwestern China's Sichuan province as more than 2,500 rescuers searched for signs of life.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, people in India and other parts of Asia took part in mass yoga sessions to mark International Yoga Day.

Women at a market in Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, shopped for meat in preparation for the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

A group of dancers waited backstage before their performance at a monthlong annual arts festival on the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

