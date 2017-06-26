London protests over man's death leave 4 police hospitalized

Campaigners face-off with police as they protest over the death of 25-year old young father Edir Frederico Da Costa, who died on June 21 six days after he was detained by police, in London Sunday June 25, 2017. Protesters allege Edir Frederico Da Costa was beaten and died of his wounds after being stopped in a car by Police officers in east London, while pathologists have said there were no injuries to suggest severe force was used by police. PA via AP Lauren Hurley