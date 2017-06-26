Nation & World

June 26, 2017 6:29 AM

Cyprus' president rejects UN document prior to peace summit

The Associated Press
NICOSIA, Cyprus

The Greek Cypriot president of Cyprus has rejected a United Nations document that was supposed to act as a guide during a crucial summit later this week that will likely determine whether a deal reunifying the ethnically divided island is possible.

President Nicos Anastasiades says the draft document prepared by U.N. envoy Espen Barth Eide disregards "issues of essential importance" for the Greek Cypriot side.

The complication comes two days before the start of the summit at the secluded Swiss resort of Crans-Montana that will bring together Anastasiades, breakaway Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and officials from Cyprus' 'guarantors' — Greece, Turkey and Britain.

Talks will concentrate on the pivotal issue on how security will be overseen if and when Cyprus is reunified as a federation.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos