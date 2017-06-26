FILE - This photo provided by the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration shows Eulalio Tordil. Former federal officer Tordil pleaded guilty on Monday, June 26, 2017, to killing his wife Gladys Tordil on May 5, 2016, in the parking lot of a high school in Beltsville where she was picking up her daughters.
Nation & World

June 26, 2017 12:36 PM

Former federal officer pleads guilty in wife's killing

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

A former federal officer convicted in a deadly shooting rampage has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his estranged wife.

The Washington Post reports that 64-year-old Eulalio Tordil pleaded guilty on Monday to killing Gladys Tordil on May 5, 2016, in the parking lot of a high school in Beltsville where she was picking up her daughters. Beltsville is in Prince George's County.

In April, Tordil pleaded guilty to fatally shooting two strangers during apparent carjacking attempts, one outside a Bethesda shopping mall and the other at a nearby shopping center. Those shootings took place in Montgomery County the day after Tordil's shooting.

Tordil's police powers had been suspended in March after his wife filed a protective order against him.

