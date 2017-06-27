With no election winner, Mongolia sets runoff for July 9

UPDATES CAPTION - Presidential candidate of opposition Mongolian Democratic party, Khaltmaa Battulga, goes to cast his vote at a polling station at school no.48 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Monday, June 26, 2017. Mongolia's presidential election is headed for a runoff with the latest vote count early Tuesday showing Battulga leading the ruling party's candidate and a nationalist wanting the country to benefit more from its mineral wealth. Chadraabal Baramsai AP Photo