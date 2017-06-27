Male Amur leopard cubs
June 27, 2017 4:34 AM

2 leopard cubs make public debut in Germany, names sought

The Associated Press
LEIPZIG, Germany

Two Amur leopard cubs have made their public debut at the zoo in the German city of Leipzig. Now the search is on for their names.

Mother Mia kept a close eye Tuesday on her two sons, who were born April 22 and now weigh more than 4 kilos (8.8 pounds) each.

The zoo says it has received some 1,700 name suggestions for the cubs. It is offering online voters a choice of five pairs of names: Xanto and Tikhon; Amgun and Amasar; Akeno and Zivon; Marik and Majak; and Yerik and Yasuo.

Voting is open until July 5.

