Finding friends: Lonely elephant arrives at Los Angeles Zoo

This undated photo provided by the Fresno Chaffee Zoo shows Shaunzi in her compound at the zoo in Fresno, Calif. Shaunzi was born in Thailand and spent much of her youth in a circus before arriving in Fresno with another elephant named Kara. Kara recently died, and the Fresno zoo didn't want her to be alone and asked the Los Angeles Zoo to give her a home. She arrived in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, after being trucked 215 miles in a special crate. Fresno Chaffee Zoo via AP)