Clinton campaign chief has closed-door talk with House panel

FILE- In this Nov. 9, 2016, file photo, John Podesta, campaign chairman, announces that Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will not be making an appearance at Jacob Javits Center in New York. Podesta met with a House committee investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election behind closed doors on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. The hacking of Podesta’s personal email account and the release of those emails by Wikileaks during the late stages of the campaign is a focus of the committee’s investigation. Patrick Semansky, File AP Photo